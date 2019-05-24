Ring Energy Inc (REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,861,965 shares, a decrease of 1.6% from the April 15th total of 6,974,461 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

