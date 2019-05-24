Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 5,988 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. BB&T comprises about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BB&T by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BB&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BB&T by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BB&T by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,125,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in BB&T by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 24,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,304. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BBT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. FIG Partners raised BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.49 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,358 shares of company stock valued at $416,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

