Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,059 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,837.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OI shares. TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NYSE OI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 24,059 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/rhumbline-advisers-sells-24059-shares-of-owens-illinois-inc-oi.html.

Owens-Illinois Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.