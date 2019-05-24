Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 174,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $457,573.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 77.15% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

