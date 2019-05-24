Request Network (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $253,015.00

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Request Network token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Gate.io, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Request Network has a market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00421732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.01251517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00146436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network

Request Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, IDEX, DDEX, Liqui, Kucoin, WazirX, Gate.io, Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Huobi, Koinex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Radar Relay, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

