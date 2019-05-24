Remme Price Reaches $0.0073 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Remme token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Gate.io and Tidex. Remme has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $542,364.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.97 or 0.08483323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00041484 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, DEx.top, Kuna, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.