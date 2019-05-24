Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,570 shares of company stock valued at $10,619,764 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Shares of RS stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

