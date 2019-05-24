Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,771,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,262,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,242.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after buying an additional 312,850 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,708,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $55.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $55.35.
