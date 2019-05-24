Raymond James & Associates Has $15.41 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,769,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,317,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,574,000 after acquiring an additional 749,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,130,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,065,000 after acquiring an additional 516,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $556,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $87.40 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

