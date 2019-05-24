Rational Advisors LLC Sells 12,410 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF opened at $22.07 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

