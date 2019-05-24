Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

