Quorum Information Technologies (QIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.82

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $43.54 million and a PE ratio of -61.54.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

