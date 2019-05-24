Qorvo (QRVO) versus Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Financial Analysis

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Qorvo and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 11 12 0 2.52 Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Qorvo presently has a consensus price target of $75.38, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Qorvo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 4.31% 14.66% 11.46% Lattice Semiconductor -3.25% 15.47% 6.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qorvo and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.09 billion 2.34 $133.13 million $5.25 11.55 Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 3.88 -$26.32 million $0.22 53.23

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qorvo beats Lattice Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

