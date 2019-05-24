Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $206,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,263.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,024 shares of company stock worth $17,108,361 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

