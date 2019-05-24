QinetiQ Group (QQ) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec lowered QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

LON:QQ opened at GBX 309.80 ($4.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 227.90 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 315.20 ($4.12).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

