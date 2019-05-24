Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Daseke Inc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (DSKE)

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Daseke in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. Daseke has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Daseke by 447.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Daseke by 278.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

