Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Raised by Seaport Global Securities (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $19.32 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 1,051,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,207 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,803,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 743,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

