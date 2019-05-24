Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Cut by Seaport Global Securities (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $173,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,058. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

