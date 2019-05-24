Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Cut by US Capital Advisors (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 49.20%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRZO. BidaskClub downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of CRZO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.27. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 5,644 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $68,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $357,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,594. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,434.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,119,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $8,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,398,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 583,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after buying an additional 459,287 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

