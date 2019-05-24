Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

