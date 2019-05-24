Pure Storage (PSTG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NYSE PSTG opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $103,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,961 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

