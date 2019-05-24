Pura 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Pura coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Pura has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pura has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pura alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009469 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

PURA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,594,167 coins and its circulating supply is 175,811,673 coins. Pura’s official website is mypura.io . Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.