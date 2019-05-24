Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.45 Million

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce sales of $187.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.20 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $190.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $755.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.23 million to $764.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $793.14 million, with estimates ranging from $776.72 million to $816.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.27 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,511,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,561,000 after purchasing an additional 90,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,145,000 after acquiring an additional 222,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,283,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,526,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,468,000 after acquiring an additional 223,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,684. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

