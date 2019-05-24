ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM) Holdings Reduced by Chesapeake Asset Management LLC

Chesapeake Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises approximately 4.6% of Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000.

NYSEARCA:RWM opened at $41.73 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

