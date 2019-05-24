Prologis Inc (PLD) Stake Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of PLD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 56.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

