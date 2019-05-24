Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45,453 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,453 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 125,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after purchasing an additional 260,042 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.85.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

