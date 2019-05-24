Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Humana by 130.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-reduces-stake-in-humana-inc-hum.html.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.