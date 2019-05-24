Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.27 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

