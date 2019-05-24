Pharma Mar (PHMMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.45

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 4833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

