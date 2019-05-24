Pets at Home Group (PETS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 147.40 ($1.93).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $878.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.