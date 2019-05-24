Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Fair acquired 11,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $214,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,875 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $212,171.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,487.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 255,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,483. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

