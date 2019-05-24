Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renewi (RWI)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of LON:RWI opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $295.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83. Renewi has a 12 month low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx purchased 150,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41). Also, insider Colin Matthews purchased 50,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

