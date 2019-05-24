Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Amerisur Resources (AMER)

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amerisur Resources from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of AMER stock opened at GBX 11.82 ($0.15) on Friday. Amerisur Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 million and a PE ratio of 118.20.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

