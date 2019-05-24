PDC Energy Inc Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of PDCE opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 63.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $75,433.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,873.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $284,708 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

