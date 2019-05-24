Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc (CME)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,206,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,924 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $198,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 19,784.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $205.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $420,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,017.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,449 shares of company stock worth $7,665,179. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $187.89 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $157.21 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-cuts-holdings-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.