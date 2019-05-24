Pagerduty (PD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pagerduty (NYSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Pagerduty is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

PD opened at $51.98 on Friday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $7,633,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

