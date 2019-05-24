Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will announce $19.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.18 million and the highest is $19.93 million. Oxford Immunotec Global posted sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.16 million to $70.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $79.32 million to $82.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 172.27%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXFD shares. BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oxford Immunotec Global in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $176,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $294,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,557,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXFD opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

