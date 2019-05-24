Overstock.com (OSTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories. “

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. BidaskClub raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $771,000 and have sold 910,305 shares worth $10,789,683. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.