Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.09.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,216,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,496,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,641,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,504. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.