Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 21,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $1,796,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,451 shares of company stock worth $19,056,713 in the last three months. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

