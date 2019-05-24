Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $282.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $294.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/occidental-asset-management-llc-sells-316-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.