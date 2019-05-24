Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Insulet Co. (PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 63.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $106.50 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $70.80 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $52,896.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $124,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,956 shares of company stock worth $8,933,406. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

