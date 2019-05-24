NRG Energy (NRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from proper execution of the Transformation Plan, launched in July 2017 and expects to fully implement it by the end of 2020. The company's enhanced share repurchase program will boost shareholders’ value. NRG Energy expects to conduct business at the highest level of operational performance. The ongoing debt-reduction plan will lower interest expenses and drive margins. Its cost-saving plans are likely to contribute to performance over the long term. The company aims for cost savings of $590 million and margin enhancements of $215 million for 2020. In the past 24 months, NRG Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in the wholesale power markets. The unplanned outages in its old facilities might impact its performance.”

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.53 on Monday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,715,490.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,282,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,537 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.