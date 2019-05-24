Novocure (NVCR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 686,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 649,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 3.04.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 16,268 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $909,218.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,897.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,558 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $83,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,778 shares of company stock valued at $16,084,435. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

