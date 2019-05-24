Novan Inc (NOVN) Insider Acquires $154,930.56 in Stock

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) insider Paula B. Stafford acquired 80,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $154,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $2.21 on Friday. Novan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

