Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NOG stock opened at GBX 65.60 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.80.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

