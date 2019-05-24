Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 377,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 820,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after buying an additional 251,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total transaction of $2,712,060.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $3,816,897.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,776 shares of company stock worth $23,789,221 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $311.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/northrop-grumman-co-noc-shares-sold-by-ars-investment-partners-llc.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.