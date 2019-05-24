Nordstrom (JWN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

NYSE:JWN opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

