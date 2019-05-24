Nordstrom (JWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom underperformed the industry in the past six months due to a soft gross margin trend. The stock came under pressure when the company reported dismal first-quarter fiscal 2019 results and trimmed view for the fiscal year. While its earnings missed estimates after four consecutive beats, sales lagged for the second straight quarter. Results were hurt by the persistence of soft sales trends in full-price stores in the fiscal first quarter. Moreover, the top line was hurt by the company’s loyalty program, digital marketing and merchandise. These factors also contributed to a slower rate of growth in digital sales in comparison with the last fiscal year. Higher expenses for store openings, technology and supply chain are added concerns. Nevertheless, Nordstrom’s store-expansion efforts and customer-based strategy appear encouraging. Also, the company remains on track to accomplish its financial targets by 2020.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

