Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $227,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 765,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 200,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.69 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes $227,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/noesis-capital-mangement-corp-takes-227000-position-in-dnp-select-income-fund-inc-dnp.html.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.